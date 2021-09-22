Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR DB1 opened at €144.65 ($170.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.66. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

