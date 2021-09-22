Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €155.91 ($183.42).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €152.20 ($179.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a one year high of €159.45 ($187.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of €138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

