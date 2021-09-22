Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

EPA:BN opened at €59.53 ($70.04) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.18 and a 200-day moving average of €59.66. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

