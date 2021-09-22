Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRW. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 388.50 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 378.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 351.73. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

