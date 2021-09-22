Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

BKH stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

