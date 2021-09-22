The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

STKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

