FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSX. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,771,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,263,000 after acquiring an additional 122,075 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 974,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 565,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

