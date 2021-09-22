Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Up 1.4%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.69. Approximately 627,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 727,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.