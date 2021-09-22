Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CSFB lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.95.

Shares of NPI opened at C$42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.38. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$37.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

