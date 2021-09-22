AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.22. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

