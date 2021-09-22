TransAlta’s (TA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.67 and a 1 year high of C$13.50.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

