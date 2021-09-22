ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

