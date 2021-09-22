ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
