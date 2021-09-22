Fortis (TSE:FTS) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$58.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.