$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.