Contrasting Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canoo and CurAegis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 623.06 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -4.81 CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 2.06 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

CurAegis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and CurAegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.64%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canoo beats CurAegis Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness, and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA, Aegis, and Corporate. The CURA segment focuses in the fatigue management industry. The Aegis segment involves in the operations of power and hydraulic industry. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

