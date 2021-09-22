Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.13.

NYSE:EXP opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

