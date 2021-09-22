Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

