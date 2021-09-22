Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

GRPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphite Bio (GRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.