Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MBCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.