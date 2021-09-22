South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Get South32 alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.