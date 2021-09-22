South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.
About South32
South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.
