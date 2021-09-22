Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.1 days.
Nearmap stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Nearmap has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.
Nearmap Company Profile
