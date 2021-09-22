Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.1 days.

Nearmap stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Nearmap has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

