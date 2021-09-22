JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $12.95. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 105,176 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $117.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

