Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.56

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$95.56 and traded as high as C$106.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$106.50, with a volume of 357 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on MEQ. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$995.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.56.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The company had revenue of C$39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

