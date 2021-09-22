easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EJTTF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

EJTTF opened at $8.50 on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.01.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

