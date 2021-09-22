Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.