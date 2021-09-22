EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Critical Analysis

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -21.28% -3.18% -1.29% First Industrial Realty Trust 50.60% 11.96% 6.15%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EPR Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

EPR Properties currently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $51.85, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 8.92 -$131.73 million $1.89 26.17 First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 15.39 $195.99 million $1.84 29.02

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. EPR Properties pays out 158.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats EPR Properties on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

