Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.44 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

