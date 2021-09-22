Morgan Stanley Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $113.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

