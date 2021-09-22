Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.