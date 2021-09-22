Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

