Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $87.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $86.92 on Monday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Oracle by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

