OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $960.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.57 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 406,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

