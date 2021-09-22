PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
