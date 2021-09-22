PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

