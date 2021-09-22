Morgan Stanley Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $42.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

