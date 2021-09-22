Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

