ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) PT Raised to $35.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE ECOM opened at $26.17 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

