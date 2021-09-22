Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. Analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

