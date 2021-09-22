American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

AMH stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

