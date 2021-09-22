Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $108.68 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.