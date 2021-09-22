Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

AMBP opened at $10.14 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

