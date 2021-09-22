Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 220.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

