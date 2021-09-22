Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.53.

NYSE:ACN opened at $331.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.55 and its 200-day moving average is $299.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

