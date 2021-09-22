Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

