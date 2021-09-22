The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Beauty Health in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SKIN stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

