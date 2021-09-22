Beyond Meat, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

