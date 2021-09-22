Critical Analysis: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.61 $158.48 million $1.60 10.51 Twilio $1.76 billion 34.60 -$490.98 million ($2.38) -144.58

SolarWinds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 12.09% 8.35% 4.38% Twilio -32.40% -5.92% -5.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarWinds and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 2 6 3 0 2.09 Twilio 0 1 23 0 2.96

SolarWinds currently has a consensus price target of $29.64, suggesting a potential upside of 76.30%. Twilio has a consensus price target of $459.52, suggesting a potential upside of 33.54%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Twilio.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

