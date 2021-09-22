Critical Survey: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fastly and The Pulse Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $290.87 million 16.93 -$95.93 million ($0.80) -52.80 The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pulse Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

Risk & Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pulse Network has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fastly and The Pulse Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 3 10 0 0 1.77 The Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.78%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than The Pulse Network.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and The Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -55.22% -16.57% -9.93% The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Fastly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of The Pulse Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Pulse Network beats Fastly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

The Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based platform focused on content marketing and event solutions. It also develops and operate online games for social networking websites. It operates through the ICTG Platform and Pulse Network Platform segments. The ICTG Platform segment is a software marketing tools. The Pulse Network Platform segment manages and support client events or conferences. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

