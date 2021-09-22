Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKLF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

