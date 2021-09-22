Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

APTV stock opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Aptiv by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.