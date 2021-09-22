CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 545,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

